Sid Hudson ‘stable’ in hospital after skate park accident

PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 14 July 2020

Sidney Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY

Sidney Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY

Tara Hudson/Family

A teenager who suffered a serious head injury at a skate park in Bury St Edmunds remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Alex Haydock, left, Sid Hudson and friend Dylan Cooke larking around on the beach at Pakefield. Picture: SUE HAYDOCKAlex Haydock, left, Sid Hudson and friend Dylan Cooke larking around on the beach at Pakefield. Picture: SUE HAYDOCK

Sid Hudson, aged 16, is in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after hitting his head in a fall and suffering a seizure at the skate park in Olding Road on Saturday.

However in a message to Sid’s friends and wellwishers via the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page his father, Darrin Hudson, said: “He is still stable and at the moment, under the circumstances of his injuries, that is what we want.

“It will take a long time before this is no longer a life threatening problem and more of a healing issue.

“He has been stable the majority of his time at Addenbrooke’s and this is great. He is super-strong and with all of your positive vibes I just know in my heart he will pull through.”

Bury St Edmunds Skate Park opened in 2014. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTUREBury St Edmunds Skate Park opened in 2014. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTURE

Sid, from Bury St Edmunds, is a former pupil of County Upper School and is due to attend West Suffolk College in September.

His aunt, Tara Hudson, added: “He is about the same, still stable, which is the best we can hope for at this time.”

Mr Hudson and his wife Kirsty are at their son’s bedside and Ms Hudson said they and Sid’s sister, 10-year-old Leni, were staying strong: “It’s not easy. They are up and down but hanging in.”

A GoFund Me campaign started by Ms Hudson to raise money to support the family now stands at more than £2,800 and messages of support have poured in for the family on social media.

Sue Haydock is the mother of Alex Haydock, one of Sid’s friends. She said: “Sid is Alex’s best friend, and although Alex was there at the time he didn’t see the accident. He is still too upset to talk about it to anyone other than his close friends and Sid’s mum and dad.

“It’s heartbreaking. They are such an amazing family and Sid is such a lovely, unique boy, a credit to them.”

Sid’s family are asking anyone who helped him after he was hurt to message them via the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page, which has received dozens of messages of support and been shared more than 1,000 times.

The skate park is owned by West Suffolk Council. It remains open following an inspection by officials on Monday.

