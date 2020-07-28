Skate park head injury teen taken off ventilator

Sid Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY Tara Hudson/Family

A teenager who suffered a serious head injury in an accident at a Bury St Edmunds skate park has made a big step on the road to recovery after being taken off a ventilator in hospital.

Sid Hudson, aged 16, has been in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge ever since the accident on July 14 where he hit his head and suffered a seizure at the skate park in Olding Road.

His parents Darrin and Kirsty and 10-year-old sister Leni have been at his bedside ever since.

In a post on the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page today (Tuesday July 28) the couple announced a ventilator tube had been removed on Monday and Sid was now breathing unaided.

In the post Kirsty wrote: “Yesterday was magical crazy and a utter joy of a day. They took out Sid’s breathing tube and our beautiful boy managed to breath all by himself.

“It was completely unexpected but literally the best news. He is talking and recognised Darrin and I. He held our hands and when I talked about Leni he said ‘My sister’.

“It is very early days, he is still critical and Sid has a long road ahead of him. He has surprised all the incredible consultants, doctors and nurses and we can’t quite believe he is here. We are so very, very grateful that he is.”

In an earlier post on July 25 Mr Hudson said doctors were pleased with Sid’s progress but were taking “baby steps” in terms of his treatment.

“It is such a long road ahead and it may be upwards of a year before we truly understand the breadth of his brain damage,” he said.

Mr Hudson thanked everyone who had sent in messages of support.

“Kirsty and I really feel that our boy is in there and that your love and prayers have gotten him this far.

“We can’t stress enough how voice and text messages are so helpful, especially now that we know he hears them.”

Sid, from Bury St Edmunds, is a former pupil of County Upper School and is due to attend West Suffolk College in September.

A GoFund Me campaign started by Sid’s aunt Tara Hudson to raise money to support the family now stands at £3,898.

