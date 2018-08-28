We're updating the forecasts - back soon

What a view! Parachutist’s spectacular pictures show snow-covered Norfolk and Suffolk border

PUBLISHED: 15:52 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:03 31 January 2019

Marty Wilson: “Most people prefer jumping in these conditions because it is clear, you really do get a unique view,” Picture: Contributed by Callum Kennedy/UK Parachuting

As temperatures dropped to freezing conditions on Thursday, thrill-seekers buckled up to plunge from the sky and get a different view of a spectacular snowscape.

The instructor and cameraman for UK Parachuting set out for his routine jump at The Beccles Drop Zone. Picture: Contributed by Callum Kennedy/UK ParachutingThe instructor and cameraman for UK Parachuting set out for his routine jump at The Beccles Drop Zone. Picture: Contributed by Callum Kennedy/UK Parachuting

These breath-taking images were captured by dive instructor and photographer Cal Kennedy.

Armed with his camera and cruising at 13,000 feet in the blistering cold, Mr Kennedy snapped the striking images of the Norfolk and Suffolk border covered in snow.

The instructor for UK Parachuting set out for his routine jump at the Beccles drop zone.

Marty Wilson, who is the sales manager for the parachuting company said Mr Kennedy tracks the whole experience for divers.

While most of the region were escaping the cold thrill seekers plunged from 13,000 in -25 conditions. Picture: Contributed by Callum Kennedy/UK ParachutingWhile most of the region were escaping the cold thrill seekers plunged from 13,000 in -25 conditions. Picture: Contributed by Callum Kennedy/UK Parachuting

“People prefer jumping in these conditions because it is clear and you really do get a unique experience in winter.

“We are operating all year round but we do see more people come in summer, but people buy parachuting as a birthday gift too,” he said.

Mr Kennedy has been instructing jumps in Waveney for two years.

A Met Office weather warning told the region to brace for ice and freezing fog as temperatures dipped as low as to -8 on Wednesday.

