'I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again' - super-slimmer Lynn sheds 9st 6lb and feels like a new woman

Slimmer Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now far too big for her. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

Super-slimmer Lynn Parker is almost half the woman she was - after losing an incredible 9st 6lb.

Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with grandchildren Ruby and Harley. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with grandchildren Ruby and Harley. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lynn, 50, of Stowmarket, started off at 20st 6lb, but has slimmed to 11st, helping her to keep up with her grandchildren.

"I feel like a different woman - I have so much more energy," she said.

Husband Mark was inspired to lose weight too and has shed 4st. Between them, the couple have five children and eight grandchildren, including two who live with them, Harley, aged eight, and Ruby, seven.

"I can now run after the kids without needing to sit down and have a rest afterwards!" Lynn said.

Lynn Parker with her award for being a Slimming World Woman of the year regional finalist. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Lynn Parker with her award for being a Slimming World Woman of the year regional finalist. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Her amazing weight loss was recognised when she became a top 10 finalist in Slimming World's East of England finals. "It was exciting - I wasn't expecting to get anywhere," she said.

Lynn, whose dress size has shrunk from 24/26 to 12, is now a keen walker and gym member. She even went wing-walking for charity to mark her 50th birthday.

"It was a massive dream which I never thought possible," she recalled. "I wanted to do something fun, and I liked the idea more than a parachute jump."

Lynn Parker before she lost more than 9st in weight Picture: LYNN PARKER Lynn Parker before she lost more than 9st in weight Picture: LYNN PARKER

It has taken Lynn, who works for the accounts department of Michael Jay Tailoring in Stowmarket, almost three years to lose the weight. She had gradually put on the pounds after health problems in the past.

"I had tried to lose weight before, but I think my mindset wasn't right. I did it because other people told me I ought to, but this time I felt it was right, and I did it for me," she said.

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you - and you believe in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to."

She added: "I didn't find it too bad because it wasn't just going on a diet, more of a way of changing my life. Our shopping bills have gone down a lot because we now cook many more meals from scratch.

Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now much too big. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now much too big. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"It was too easy to go out and buy processed food. Now we eat loads more vegetables, fruit and salads. My husband said we need a bigger fridge to fit it all in!"

As well as making the East of England finals, Lynn was also named as Stowmarket's Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019.

Lynn is a member of Hillside Community Centre and Rookery Bowls Club Slimming World groups in Stowmarket. Zia Hull, who runs both groups, said: "I'm so proud of Lynn. She's a fantastic ambassador and what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible. She's a huge inspiration to everyone."

Looking forward, Lynn said: "My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can."