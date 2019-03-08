E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again' - super-slimmer Lynn sheds 9st 6lb and feels like a new woman

PUBLISHED: 16:47 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 17 September 2019

Slimmer Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now far too big for her. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Slimmer Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now far too big for her. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant 2019

Super-slimmer Lynn Parker is almost half the woman she was - after losing an incredible 9st 6lb.

Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with grandchildren Ruby and Harley. Picture: SONYA DUNCANLynn Parker from Stowmarket with grandchildren Ruby and Harley. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lynn, 50, of Stowmarket, started off at 20st 6lb, but has slimmed to 11st, helping her to keep up with her grandchildren.

"I feel like a different woman - I have so much more energy," she said.

Husband Mark was inspired to lose weight too and has shed 4st. Between them, the couple have five children and eight grandchildren, including two who live with them, Harley, aged eight, and Ruby, seven.

"I can now run after the kids without needing to sit down and have a rest afterwards!" Lynn said.

Lynn Parker with her award for being a Slimming World Woman of the year regional finalist. Picture: SONYA DUNCANLynn Parker with her award for being a Slimming World Woman of the year regional finalist. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Her amazing weight loss was recognised when she became a top 10 finalist in Slimming World's East of England finals. "It was exciting - I wasn't expecting to get anywhere," she said.

Lynn, whose dress size has shrunk from 24/26 to 12, is now a keen walker and gym member. She even went wing-walking for charity to mark her 50th birthday.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a massive dream which I never thought possible," she recalled. "I wanted to do something fun, and I liked the idea more than a parachute jump."

Lynn Parker before she lost more than 9st in weight Picture: LYNN PARKERLynn Parker before she lost more than 9st in weight Picture: LYNN PARKER

It has taken Lynn, who works for the accounts department of Michael Jay Tailoring in Stowmarket, almost three years to lose the weight. She had gradually put on the pounds after health problems in the past.

"I had tried to lose weight before, but I think my mindset wasn't right. I did it because other people told me I ought to, but this time I felt it was right, and I did it for me," she said.

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you - and you believe in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to."

She added: "I didn't find it too bad because it wasn't just going on a diet, more of a way of changing my life. Our shopping bills have gone down a lot because we now cook many more meals from scratch.

Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now much too big. Picture: SONYA DUNCANLynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now much too big. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"It was too easy to go out and buy processed food. Now we eat loads more vegetables, fruit and salads. My husband said we need a bigger fridge to fit it all in!"

As well as making the East of England finals, Lynn was also named as Stowmarket's Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019.

Lynn is a member of Hillside Community Centre and Rookery Bowls Club Slimming World groups in Stowmarket. Zia Hull, who runs both groups, said: "I'm so proud of Lynn. She's a fantastic ambassador and what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible. She's a huge inspiration to everyone."

Looking forward, Lynn said: "My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds respond to offer of free self defence classes for women

Hazem Attia is running two free self defence classes for women in Ipswich Picture: HAZEM ATTIA

New flats planned for vacant town centre site

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men bid to reclaim top spot at MK Dons

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons at Stadium MK this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again’ - super-slimmer Lynn sheds 9st 6lb and feels like a new woman

Slimmer Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now far too big for her. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Are dog-friendly pubs still a place for non-dog lovers?

One of The Dog's loyal customers, Lola enjoying a sunny day. Do you think dogs belong in a pub? Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists