I was a 'larger than life' girl - but I lost 7st and am now diabetes free

26 August, 2019 - 08:05
Krissy Beal Warren before her weight loss. Picture: KRISSY BEAL WARREN

Krissy Beal Warren before her weight loss. Picture: KRISSY BEAL WARREN

A self-confessed "long-term food abuser" reversed her history of diabetes in just 12 weeks - later going on to lose 7st in weight.

Krissy Beal Warren, right, has lost more than 7st. Picture: ZIA HULLKrissy Beal Warren, right, has lost more than 7st. Picture: ZIA HULL

Krissy Beal-Warren said: "I've always battled with my weight, being the 'larger then life girl' and as the long-term food abuser, I became diabetic.

"I suffered badly whilst carrying both of my children and as a result I delivered both babies prematurely."

After 10 years of taking insulin, she joined a Slimming World group at The Rookery Bowls Club in Stowmarket.

The 30-year-old from Stowmarket lost weight so quickly that when she went for a check-up with her GP three months later, a blood test revealed she was "fully free of diabetes".

Krissy Beal Warren, right, has lost more than 7st. Picture: ZIA HULLKrissy Beal Warren, right, has lost more than 7st. Picture: ZIA HULL

Declaring that there was "no stopping me now", Mrs Beal-Warren went on to lose 7st in eight months.

"It has truly changed my life," she said.

"I kept questioning myself: 'Why is any of this possible by eating yummy food?'

"There hasn't been any food deprivation and we've allowed for treats along the way.

"After only eight months of being a member I am so amazed to say I am currently 7st lighter with a target in sight.

"Anyone wants to find me, I'm currently living on cloud nine."

Mrs Beal-Warren has been named her group's Slimmer of the Year for her success.

Zia Hull, who runs the group, said: "As a Slimming World consultant, seeing members achieve these amazing results is why I do what I do.

"To see members' confidence, grow in themselves and to see genuine health improvements blows me away weekly.

"Krissy has just been an absolute inspiration in our group. She doesn't like to be made a fuss of but this lady is so worth celebrating.

"Krissy is driven to succeed. My heart bursts with pride for this superstar."

Ms Hull's group at The Rookery Bowls Club runs every Thursday at 9.30am and 11.30am.

She also runs a group at the Hillside Community Centre every Wednesday at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

For more details, contact her on 07776136438.

'Avoid the water' warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

'Great form brother!!' – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with 'chilled' vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

'Avoid the water' warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Why are rivers in Suffolk and Essex drying up despite August showers?

The Environment Agency is worried about water levels in some rivers in the region. The River Stour at Clare Castle Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

I was a 'larger than life' girl – but I lost 7st and am now diabetes free

Krissy Beal Warren before her weight loss. Picture: KRISSY BEAL WARREN

A delight to join in the Sizewell parkrun anniversary celebrations – parkrunner Carl Marston returns to the Suffolk scene

parkrunners congregate in the sand dunes in front of the Sizewell nuclear power station. Picture: CARL MARSTON
