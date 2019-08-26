I was a 'larger than life' girl - but I lost 7st and am now diabetes free

Krissy Beal Warren before her weight loss.

A self-confessed "long-term food abuser" reversed her history of diabetes in just 12 weeks - later going on to lose 7st in weight.

Krissy Beal Warren, right, has lost more than 7st.

Krissy Beal-Warren said: "I've always battled with my weight, being the 'larger then life girl' and as the long-term food abuser, I became diabetic.

"I suffered badly whilst carrying both of my children and as a result I delivered both babies prematurely."

After 10 years of taking insulin, she joined a Slimming World group at The Rookery Bowls Club in Stowmarket.

The 30-year-old from Stowmarket lost weight so quickly that when she went for a check-up with her GP three months later, a blood test revealed she was "fully free of diabetes".

Declaring that there was "no stopping me now", Mrs Beal-Warren went on to lose 7st in eight months.

"It has truly changed my life," she said.

"I kept questioning myself: 'Why is any of this possible by eating yummy food?'

"There hasn't been any food deprivation and we've allowed for treats along the way.

"After only eight months of being a member I am so amazed to say I am currently 7st lighter with a target in sight.

"Anyone wants to find me, I'm currently living on cloud nine."

Mrs Beal-Warren has been named her group's Slimmer of the Year for her success.

Zia Hull, who runs the group, said: "As a Slimming World consultant, seeing members achieve these amazing results is why I do what I do.

"To see members' confidence, grow in themselves and to see genuine health improvements blows me away weekly.

"Krissy has just been an absolute inspiration in our group. She doesn't like to be made a fuss of but this lady is so worth celebrating.

"Krissy is driven to succeed. My heart bursts with pride for this superstar."

Ms Hull's group at The Rookery Bowls Club runs every Thursday at 9.30am and 11.30am.

She also runs a group at the Hillside Community Centre every Wednesday at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

For more details, contact her on 07776136438.