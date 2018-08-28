Sunshine and Showers

Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to ‘slippery rails’ are reinstated

PUBLISHED: 20:55 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:55 12 November 2018

Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being reinstated after “slippery rails” left lines between the two towns blocked.

Greater Anglia, which runs the service between the two Suffolk stations, Tweeted at around 7.30pm today (Monday, November 12) to say: “Due to slippery rails between #Ipswich and Felixstowe all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

The rail firm also Tweeted to say: “The branch line is currently suspended and buses will replace trains until the end of the day.”

However it later Tweeted that some trains would be reinstated and run as normal, such as the 9.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich and 10.28pm train in the opposite direction.

It has put specifc train service alteration times on its website at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

“Slippery rails” refers to moisture on the tracks which reduces the trains’ grip.

Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

19:45 Amy Gibbons
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Rail works won’t interfere with Ed Sheeran concerts

19:30 Paul Geater
Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans will be heading to Chantry Park for four nights next August. Picture: ARCHANT

The big event may be more than nine months away - but councils and transport companies are making big plans for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Ipswich next August Bank Holiday.

East Anglia’s councils get millions to repair roads after budget

19:30 Paul Geater
Councils will have more to spend on road repairs. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk and Essex are to received more than £20m extra from the government to maintain their local road network next year.

Careless driving death caused widow’s family ‘so much grief and pain’

19:30 Tom Potter
Joan Cawcutt died in the crash in Wattisfield on December 9 Picture: MATT PITCHER

A woman who killed an 80-year-old great-grandmother in a head-on car crash has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

My East Anglian Heaven and Hell - Lord Iveagh

18:37 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Lord Iveagh Picture: Submitted

Gina Long MBE quizzes Lord Iveagh on his love for East Anglia.

Colchester escort workers held by armed gang, court hears

17:53 Jane Hunt
A jury at Ipswich Crown Court is hearing the trial of three people accused of murdering Martin Dines Picture: ARCHANT

Two Essex escort workers were kept under guard in their living room after a gang of men armed with stun guns burst into their flat, it has been alleged.

