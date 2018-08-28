Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to ‘slippery rails’ are reinstated

Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being reinstated after “slippery rails” left lines between the two towns blocked.

Greater Anglia, which runs the service between the two Suffolk stations, Tweeted at around 7.30pm today (Monday, November 12) to say: “Due to slippery rails between #Ipswich and Felixstowe all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

The rail firm also Tweeted to say: “The branch line is currently suspended and buses will replace trains until the end of the day.”

However it later Tweeted that some trains would be reinstated and run as normal, such as the 9.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich and 10.28pm train in the opposite direction.

It has put specifc train service alteration times on its website at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

“Slippery rails” refers to moisture on the tracks which reduces the trains’ grip.