Size isn’t everything! Town’s ‘small’ Christmas tree divides opinion

PUBLISHED: 14:30 08 November 2018

Mark Cordell CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds with the controversial Christmas tree Picture: Russell Cook

Archant

It is sometimes said that bigger is better - but despite some disquiet over the size of one Suffolk town’s Christmas tree this year, others say it is quality rather than quantity which really matters.

Has the Angel Hill Christmas tree shrunk? Picture: CHRISTINE DAYHas the Angel Hill Christmas tree shrunk? Picture: CHRISTINE DAY

Some residents have jokingly labelled the tree on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds a “twig” after claiming that the tree is smaller than the one usually placed there at yuletide.

However community organisation Our Bury St Edmunds said it was “very pleased” with the tree it had organised with the help of a donation by the Rougham Estate, adding: “Quality is far more important than quality.”

And others have also defended the tree, with resident Mark Child saying: “Size isn’t everything. It’s the way it’s decorated.

“Last year the tree was larger but it looked like the lights had just been thrown at it.”

There is another donated tree positioned on the Traverse in the town centre.

Matt Reavans, who posted the picture of the tree in the We Really Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook group, asked: “Why can’t our beautiful town have a Trafalgar Square type tree. That would look so epic.”

Commenting on the picture, Hannah Jane said: “My daughter has one similar in her dolls house.

“I think the one on Angel Hill was on a recent episode of the Borrowers.”

Vanessa Cannon was also unimpressed, saying: “Blimey did they order it in inches and not feet this year!”

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: ”We are very pleased with the two trees that the Rougham Estate have donated to our town and greatly appreciate their generosity.

“It’s my experience in life that quality is far more important that quantity.

“I am delighted with the two trees, that from next Thursday will be lit and be part of the fabulous Christmas lights in the town, that are fully funded by our local town centre businesses. ”

Mark Child agreed with Mr Cordell, posting: “Size isn’t everything. It’s the way it’s decorated. Last year the tree was larger but it looked like the lights had just been thrown at it.”

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas light switch on, organised by Our Bury St Edmunds, will take place on Thursday, November 15 at 7pm.

There will be charity stalls, activities and entertainment throughout the town centre.

Parking for the Christmas light switch on will be free from 4pm and will continue to be so on every Thursday in the run up to Christmas.

