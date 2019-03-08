Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Smart car rolled onto its side in a terrifying crash which left a woman trapped inside.

The crash involving a Smart Forfour and a Ford Transit van happened around 3.40pm Tuesday, August 13 outside the Lidl supermarket in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

The driver of the car was left trapped inside her vehicle after it rolled onto the driver's side, prompting ambulance crews to call for help from the fire service.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, with crews rolling the car back upright.

Neither the driver of the Transit van or Smart car are said to have suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called just before 3.40pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision outside the Lidl supermarket in Bury Road.

"One vehicle had rolled onto the driver's side, but the woman trapped inside is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"Officers remain on scene."