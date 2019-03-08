E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 13 August 2019

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Smart car rolled onto its side in a terrifying crash which left a woman trapped inside.

The crash involving a Smart Forfour and a Ford Transit van happened around 3.40pm Tuesday, August 13 outside the Lidl supermarket in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

The driver of the car was left trapped inside her vehicle after it rolled onto the driver's side, prompting ambulance crews to call for help from the fire service.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, with crews rolling the car back upright.

Neither the driver of the Transit van or Smart car are said to have suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called just before 3.40pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision outside the Lidl supermarket in Bury Road.

"One vehicle had rolled onto the driver's side, but the woman trapped inside is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"Officers remain on scene."

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

