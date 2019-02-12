Partly Cloudy

Music festival to make fans Smile in memory of Arran

PUBLISHED: 17:57 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 20 February 2019

Arran Tosh and his sister Abbie Tosh

Arran Tosh and his sister Abbie Tosh

A music festival in memory of Sudbury teenager Arran Tosh is to return this summer.

Singer Just Jack, who will perform at this year's Smile festival in Sudbury. PICTURE: SUBMITTEDSinger Just Jack, who will perform at this year's Smile festival in Sudbury. PICTURE: SUBMITTED

The Smile festival will be held on July 20 at AFC Sudbury in tribute to Arran, who died in 2015 aged just 13 from a brain tumour.

The bill for the one day festival is still being finalised but acts who have already confirmed they will appear are Just Jack, who had a smash hit in 2007 with ‘Starz In Their Eyes’, and Sahara Snow, who has featured on Radio 1.

The festival has been organised by Arran’s sister Abbie and her partner James Price and returns two years after being launched in 2017.

Abbie said that all money raised woukd go to The Smile of Arran Trust, which was set up by Arran’s family after his death and has since raised more than £200,000.

Arran Tosh with parents Stephen and Alison and his sisters Chloe and Abbie.Arran Tosh with parents Stephen and Alison and his sisters Chloe and Abbie.

Abbie said: “Arran loved music which is why we decided the best way of honouring his memory was to hold a musical event.

“Before he was diagnosed he would regularly busk down Sudbury high street to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

“Music brings people together and music was Arran’s passion so it seemed only fitting.”

Arran was a pupil at Headingham school in Halstead, near Sudbury, when he was diagnosed with cancer following a routine eye test.

Arran with his dad Stephen.Arran with his dad Stephen.

The first Smile festival was backed by X-Factor’s Wagner and Graeme Clark from hit 80s band Wet Wet Wet.

Since then the money raised has gone towards brain tumour and cancer research, as well as a grant system The Smile of Arran Trust administers for families with children suffering from the conditions.

Abbie said: “He was such a loveable boy with the biggest smile. We wanted to organise an event that would bring people together, where Arran’s story can be shared through an event that includes a little of his personality.

“Obviously we want to raise as much as we can but in a way the most important thing about the festival is that we raise awareness of the charity through something which Arran loved.”

Early bird tickets have already been released for this year’s event and more information can be found at the festival website.

For more details about the work of the Trust go to The Smile of Arran website.

