Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Be nice your neighbours so they are not left isolated, rural Suffolk villagers urged

PUBLISHED: 16:55 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 25 May 2019

Two new Good Neighbour Schemes have launched in Rendlesham and Snape. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Two new Good Neighbour Schemes have launched in Rendlesham and Snape. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Archant

People in one of Suffolk's most rural and potentially isolated areas have been urged to look out for their neighbours as a new group was set up to help those at risk of being cut off from vital services and human contact.

Two new Good Neighbour Schemes have launched in Rendlesham and Snape. Picture: SALLY CONNICKTwo new Good Neighbour Schemes have launched in Rendlesham and Snape. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Snape and Rendlesham are the latest villages to form their own Good Neighbour Schemes, where volunteers help those living nearby with tasks around the house, regular contact or simply daily friendship.

More than 35 similar networks have been set up across the county by Community Action Suffolk, with the aim of bringing back good old traditional values of helping out your neighbours.

But as the Snape and Rendlesham schemes were officially launched on Saturday, May 25, Sally Connick - Good Neighbourhood Scheme development officer at Community Action Suffolk - warned that "communities have to come together" to support those who may be vulnerable.

She added: "They have got to work together and make sure there is strength in numbers and that people can still access services and get to the shops and hospital, so that everyone has someone to call upon.

"In villages where there isn't a Good Neighbour Scheme, if you haven't got friends or family nearby to rely on then you could be really isolated."

You may also want to watch:

There are fears over what Suffolk's rural nature could mean for its residents in the future, with 40% of the population in the county living rurally - compared to the rest of the country where that figure is 25%.

Its elderly population is rising faster than anywhere else in the United Kingdom, with the number of over-65s due to grow by 47% by 2037 - from 748,000 today to more than 1million in less than 20 years.

Organisations like Age UK Suffolk have warned of huge problems with loneliness in the future, saying it "will kill more people than cancer or smoking".

But Mrs Connick said: "Good Neighbour Schemes are a bit like the glue that brings stuff together.

"They are really good at connecting together different parts of the community. They also look at what's missing.

"It's bringing back traditional values of how you help out your neighbour."

On Saturday, volunteers for the Snape and Rendlesham Good Neighbour Schemes also took part in a workshop called Safe and Sound to help them understand what to do if they have concerns about somebody they are supporting.

For information about establishing a new Good Neighbour Scheme in the county, or to find out about current groups, contact Mrs Connick on 01473 345359.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Be nice your neighbours so they are not left isolated, rural Suffolk villagers urged

Two new Good Neighbour Schemes have launched in Rendlesham and Snape. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

‘Stop, it’s grammar time’ - Youtube rapper visits primary school in Ipswich

MC Grammar visited Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich to inspire pupils about spelling and grammar Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk insists festival is safe after taking down picture of hikers on track

The Suffolk Walking Festival encourages people to get out into the countryside - but a walk across rail tracks has prompted warnings. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Find your way round this year’s Suffolk Show ground

A range of local produce will be on offer at the Suffolk Show in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in Ipswich

Crews have tackled a kitchen fire in Dale Hall Lane in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists