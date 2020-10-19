14-mile diversion in place as work begins on Snape Bridge
PUBLISHED: 12:22 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 19 October 2020
The second phase of bridge strengthening work has begun in Snape this morning, leading to two weeks of diversions around the village.
Snape bridge will now be closed for two weeks, including through this weekend, as work is carried out.
The works were originally scheduled to have started in November and would have lasted three weeks.
However, following concerns over potential disruption to Snape itself, Suffolk Highways reviewed the programme of works for the bridge and shortened the closure.
For the duration of the road closure, traffic will be diverted via B1069, A1094, A12, B1078, B1069 and vice versa.
The diversion is about 14 miles long in total.
Despite the road being closed to vehicles, pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained to the area at all times.
It will be managed by the teams that are working on the site.
