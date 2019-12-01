Man and woman injured in crash near crossroads

A diversion is in place on the A1094 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash on the A1094 near Snape which has left two people injured.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 6.30am to reports of a collision between a car and a van at the crossroads near the Saint John the Baptist Church in Snape.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that two people have been injured, a man and a woman.

One has suffered suspected neck and back injuries while the other has an injury to their right side, a police spokesman said.

It is not clear yet how serious these injuries are.

The A1094 is currently blocked in both directions and police have put a diversion in place.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 73 of today, December 1.

- Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.