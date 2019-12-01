E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man and woman injured in crash near crossroads

PUBLISHED: 07:27 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 01 December 2019

A diversion is in place on the A1094 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A diversion is in place on the A1094 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash on the A1094 near Snape which has left two people injured.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 6.30am to reports of a collision between a car and a van at the crossroads near the Saint John the Baptist Church in Snape.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that two people have been injured, a man and a woman.

One has suffered suspected neck and back injuries while the other has an injury to their right side, a police spokesman said.

It is not clear yet how serious these injuries are.

The A1094 is currently blocked in both directions and police have put a diversion in place.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 73 of today, December 1.

- Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

