Man charged in connection with church burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 24 August 2020

A number of lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding at a church in Snape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A number of lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding at a church in Snape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a church in Snape.

A number of lawn mowers were taken in the break-in at St John the Baptist Church in Farnham Road some time between 4.40pm on Wednesday, August, 19 and 7.30am on Thursday, August 20.

Police say entry was gained into an outbuilding.

Shane Phillips, 25, of New Street, Stradbroke, was subsequently arrested on Friday August 21 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A number of lawn mowers were also recovered.

Phillips was subsequently charged with burglary and for breaching a bail condition in relation to a separate incident.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday August 22 and is next due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 21.

