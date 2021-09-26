Thousands head to Snape for return of food and drink festival
The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returned over the weekend, attracting thousands of visitors to Snape Maltings.
The festival was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic - but this year people came back in good numbers to taste and buy a selection of foods with a Suffolk and East Anglian flavour.
Jess Brown, who helped organise the event, said: "We had about 4,500 here on Saturday and looking like the same today (Sunday). That is slightly down on 2019 but to be honest we're happy with that - it means that there was more space so people felt more relaxed and didn't feel crowded.
"We went for more outdoor events this year which went down well and we have been quite lucky with the weather.
"What's also different this year is that the festival is traditionally an end-of-season event, but this year it has been the first thing that many people have been to since the first lockdown so it feels like the start of something."
She said many visitors had welcomed the chance to meet old friends again for the first time since the pandemic hit.
"We have heard nothing but good things from both the visitors and the trade stands we have here - I think everyone has had a good time and enjoyed a return to something like normality."
