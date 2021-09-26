Published: 5:48 PM September 26, 2021

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returned over the weekend, attracting thousands of visitors to Snape Maltings.

Eight-year-old Deacon White of Woodbridge, works hard on the cycle to make a smoothie at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings, with encouragement from Rory Hutchison of the Suffolk County Council. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The festival was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic - but this year people came back in good numbers to taste and buy a selection of foods with a Suffolk and East Anglian flavour.

Bake-Off semi-finalist Chetna Makan during her cooking demonstration at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings.. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Jess Brown, who helped organise the event, said: "We had about 4,500 here on Saturday and looking like the same today (Sunday). That is slightly down on 2019 but to be honest we're happy with that - it means that there was more space so people felt more relaxed and didn't feel crowded.

Most of the events at the festival were outdoors so people felt more comfortable with more space. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"We went for more outdoor events this year which went down well and we have been quite lucky with the weather.

Enjoying the food at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings, Audrey Chamberlin with her daughter, Lizzie and husband Ray. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"What's also different this year is that the festival is traditionally an end-of-season event, but this year it has been the first thing that many people have been to since the first lockdown so it feels like the start of something."

Sisters Poppy, five, and Harriet Drury, three, from Woodbridge, enjoy Bay Tree woodfired pizzas at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

She said many visitors had welcomed the chance to meet old friends again for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Ai Iwasaki at her stall for a new business Indigo producing cake and jams at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Jennie Debenham, owner chef of a new business, Hullabaloo, producing chai syrup, at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"We have heard nothing but good things from both the visitors and the trade stands we have here - I think everyone has had a good time and enjoyed a return to something like normality."

Alison Lilly and her Lilly Puds Christmas puddings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY



