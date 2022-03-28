News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Popular sculpture to leave Snape Maltings on temporary loan

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:18 AM March 28, 2022
Barbara Hepworth's Family of Man in Snape Maltings are being removed to go on temporary loan

Barbara Hepworth's Family of Man in Snape Maltings are being removed to go on temporary loan - Credit: Shoel Stadlen courtesy Britten Pears Arts

An iconic set of sculptures are leaving their site in Snape Maltings whilst they go on temporary loan. 

First installed in 1976 the Family of Man sculptures were designed and made by artist Barbara Hepworth, and were put in Snape Maltings a year after her death. 

Ancestor I, Ancestor II, and Parent I, are collectively known as The Family of Man from 'Nine Figures on a Hill' by Ms Hepworth.

The figures are the property of the Fitzwilliam Museum and were placed on indefinite loan to Britten Pears Arts as a memorial to Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears at the request of the Hepworth Estate.

Barbara Hepworth's Family of Man at Snape Maltings winter 2021

Barbara Hepworth's Family of Man at Snape Maltings winter 2021 - Credit: Shoel Stadlen courtesy Britten Pears Arts

The sculptures are now going on a temporary loan to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for its Hepworth exhibition, and are expected to return in early 2023. 

While the space on the Hepworth Lawn is empty, Snape Maltings is inviting visiting families to share photos of themselves recreating the sculptures.

Suffolk Live News
Snape Maltings
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Blackstock Cottage East Suffolk Rail Line cross near Campsea Ashe

East Suffolk Council

Off-grid railway house earmarked for demolition finds new owner to save it

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon