Snape Maltings open despite roadworks blocking entrance

PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 July 2020

Attendees enjoying July's farmers market at Snape Maltings Picture: Daniel Nickells / Snape Maltings

Attendees enjoying July's farmers market at Snape Maltings Picture: Daniel Nickells / Snape Maltings

Snape Maltings is open for business – but roadworks will be blocking one of the entrances for the next week.

Between August 3-7, the bridge on the B1069, close to Snape Maltings, will be closed so Suffolk Highways can prepare the bridge for repairs to be carried out in the autumn.

These works will prevent drivers accessing the site from the southbound side on the A12, but a signed diversion will be in place for visitors to enter via the northbound carriageway.

The site can still be accessed by pedestrians and cyclists travelling in either direction.

Snape Maltings and other businesses will be open as usual during the roadworks.

To prepare the bridge for repairs, Suffolk Highways need to survey the arch so bespoke liners can be made to fit the bridge, making it stronger.

The liners will be installed in the later repairs in the autumn.



