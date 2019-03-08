Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man found with indecent photos of children must sign sex offenders' register

PUBLISHED: 13:42 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 26 April 2019

Mark Ward, of Snape, admitted having indecent images of children during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mark Ward, of Snape, admitted having indecent images of children during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man who downloaded indecent photographs of children has been given a community order.

Police officers who went to Mark Ward's home in Snape with a search warrant seized an external hard drive, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When it was examined it was found to contain one indecent image of a child in the most serious level A category, two in category B and nine in the lowest level C category.

Ward, 56, of Gromford Lane, Snape, initially denied three offences of making indecent images of children on or before October 2 2017 and his trial was due to take this month.

However, today Ward changed his pleas to guilty and was given a two-year community order and a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

The court heard the indecent images were created between 2009 and 2016.

Ward told police he had in interest in women with small breasts and wouldn't have downloaded images if he thought they were of females under 18.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Get in free to these local attractions thanks to Suffolk Day

Let's celebrate Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court ****NEEDS TO BE IDENTIFIED BY JANE HUNT

The amazing East Anglians who are running the London Marathon in 2019 - find out their heartwarming reasons for running here

Amy and Sarah Lainchbury are running the London Marathon on Sunday

Man found with indecent photos of children must sign sex offenders’ register

Mark Ward, of Snape, admitted having indecent images of children during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists