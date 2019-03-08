Heavy Showers

WATCH: Primary school pupils endure 225-mile trek for Syrian refugees

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 July 2019

Children at Snape Primary School have taken part in a challenge to cycle the distance it takes a Syrian refugee to walk to safety Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Pupils at Snape Primary School have saddled up and gone the extra mile - to cycle the distance Syrian refugees are forced to take to reach safety.

Children at Snape Primary School have taken part in a challenge to cycle the distance it takes a Syrian refugee to walk to safety. Lola finishing the last three miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Snape Primary School have taken part in a challenge to cycle the distance it takes a Syrian refugee to walk to safety. Lola finishing the last three miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students, parents and staff from the east Suffolk primary have now completed 225 miles on a static bike, the equivalent of an average walk taken by people in war-torn Syria to access safer areas.

The gruelling ride - which proved harder than the school had anticipated - was initiated by key stage one and early years teacher Tracy Clinton.

"All of the children have been working hard and topping up little bits," she said.

"Even the reception students have been doing between half a mile and a mile.

"We have worked tirelessly."

The idea for the bike ride came from the school's recent Sports Week, where pupils learnt about the importance of wellbeing and giving back.

Despite a few bumps in the road, the youngsters persevered to get closer to their goal.

"It takes quite a lot of effort to ride the bike," Ms Clinton added.

"We didn't really realise what a task it would be. It takes a lot of work."

"They have come in at play times to come and have a go."

Staff also got involved taking their share of the challenge - with some parents also clocking up the extra miles during the school's recent sports day.

"It's been a real community effort," said Ms Clinton.

All the money which has been raised by the cycle ride will be used to buy supplies for the Happy Caravan School, which offers education for Syrian refugees in Greece.

They provide daily classes and activities such as English, art and cinema for over 80 children.

"The children were really thinking about what they could give them," said Ms Clinton.

"Something that was universal like the art materials and picture books."

"It doesn't matter what language you speak everybody can tell what the story is by reading picture books," said one of the pupils.

So far the school has raised around £150 from the cycling and a charity dress up day.

"The children have learnt that we can find real enjoyment from helping others," Ms Clinton added.

You can still donate to the school's fundraiser by visiting their JustGiving page.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

