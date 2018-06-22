Family pay tribute to Essex man Lee Evans killed in knife attack

Lee Evans was murdered in Chelmsford on June 22 2018. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A sister has paid tribute to her “kind and caring” big brother following his death in Chelmsford last year which is believed to be linked to county lines gangs.

Her words come following the verdict at Snaresbrook Crown Court today, April 2, where a 23-year-old man and 16-year-old boy from South London, believed to be involved in a county lines gang were found guilty of her brother’s manslaughter.

Lee Evans, 47, was found near Parkinson Drive in Chelmsford shortly before 1am on June 22, 2018 and died shortly after arriving in hospital.

It is said the court heard that Mr Evans had been fatally stabbed by drug runners following a drug deal in Chelmsford Central Park, 15 minutes before his death.

In tribute, sister Becca said: “Words can’t describe how much we all miss you, Lee. You made such an impact on so many people and you would always look out for anyone who needed you.

“You made some bad decisions in life but you were kind, gentle and loyal to people who mattered and that is how everyone who knew you remembers you.

“Most of all, I miss my kind and caring big brother who meant so much to me. If only you could see how much everyone truly loved and cared about you.

“It’s been hard to listen to the details of the cowardly and senseless attack on you and the comments made about your past which haven’t always been entirely truthful, but I hope and pray this brings an end to it all and that we can get the justice you deserve. Although it will never bring an end to the pain we have to feel every day after losing you.”

23-year-old Kyle Sullivan of Ongar Road, Whittle, was previously arrested and charged with drug offences committed on the evening of Mr Evans’ death, pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on October 20.

He also pleaded guilty in January 2019 to drug offences committed 12 months prior, having been arrested on January 24 2018 after being seen discarding a rucksack containing a machete, knuckle duster and £19,000 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He also pleaded guilty to a count of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, relating to an incident in Chelmsford city centre on June 13, 2018.

Detective chief inspector Martin Pasmore of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “My thoughts are very much with Mr Evans’ family during this very difficult time. I hope that today’s outcome will help them start the long process of coming to terms with Lee’s death in such tragic circumstances.

“Sullivan and his co-defendant were unrepentant throughout the course of the trial. Their lack of remorse, and refusal to provide Mr Evans’ family with answers, is deplorable.

“I want to be clear that this teenager is a violent individual, who spent months threatening people in the Chelmsford area and, ultimately, was involved in the killing of a man who was three times his age.

“While trafficking children into county lines gangs is something we’re incredibly concerned with, and offer support for through our officers and organisations like Fearless, I do not doubt that this individual was committing these violent acts for his own advantage.”

Kyle Sullivan and the teenager from South London will be sentenced on April 30.