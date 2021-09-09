Ed Sheeran teases fans with sneak peek of new single

Published: 9:58 AM September 9, 2021

Ed Sheeran has given fans a sneak peek of his new single Shivers.

The Suffolk-born singer announced the name of his single last week which was recorded on a rented Suffolk farm.

The new single will be released on Friday, September 10, as part of his new album =.

Posting on his Instagram, the Framlingham singer teased fans with some snippets of the music video.

Speaking previously about the new song, Sheeran said: "I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened.

"It was written over the course of three days which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong.

"It was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn't see a world where Bad Habits existed if it didn't come out in the summer.

"Shivers always felt more autumnal.

"I hope you like it, I bloody love it."