SnOasis talks between council and developers 'going as planned'

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 June 2019

Talks with developers over the future of Snoasis are 'going to plan'. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Archant

Talks between a development company and a Suffolk council over SnOasis - a £500million indoor snow park - are 'going as planned', three months after the project was given the green light.

The controversial SnOasis development has been on and off the agenda for nearly 20 years - but the project took a huge leap forward in March when Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee voted the application through to the next stage.

The project - which would bring a professional level ski slope, ice rink and bobsleigh run to Suffolk - could create 3,500 jobs during construction and a further 1,900 when it is fully operational.

Earmarked for a 350-acre site in Great Blakenham, SnOasis would also feature an entertainment centre with a casino, nightclub, pool hall and cinema - plus opportunities for shops, a hotel, hostel and chalets.

To be given the final go-ahead, the developers still have to negotiate and fulfil a range of conditions without which the project cannot go ahead.

Now, three months on from its approval, the district council have said negotiations are going to plan.

A spokesman said: "We are currently working with developers to agree all of the point in the conditions agreement at the moment.

"For a project of this size, this will take time but it is all going to plan at the moment."

A payment to the council for improvements to road links, including the Copdock roundabout, features in the agreement.

Further improvements to roads into Great Blakenham from junction 52 of the A14 are also due to get £350,000 boost.

A revamp for Stowmarket railway station and cash for shuttle bus services to and from the site are also on the cards.

Originally, plans had been approved by the Secretary of State during a 2008 public inquiry on the condition that a new station would be built in Great Blakenham to service the site.

However, efforts to agree an extra stop along the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line with Greater Anglia were unsuccessful.

Documents released by planning representatives earlier in the year revealed funds were in place for the project to go ahead.

Developers say early environmental work could start by the end of 2019.

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

