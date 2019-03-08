Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 April 2019

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Archant

Stowmarket Train Station is set to receive a huge £3million boost as part of a project to build a half a billion pound snow centre in mid Suffolk.

An artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASISAn artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

As a part of Snoasis, a project to build winter sports and entertainment facilities in a disused quarry in Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, local transport links will need to be improved and Stowmarket station is set to be one of the big winners.

Early work on the controversial project, which received backing from Mid Suffolk Council’s planning committee last month, could start by the end of 2019, however approval from the council depends on developers DP9, completing set criteria.

Originally, plans had been approved by the Secretary of State during a 2008 public inquiry on condition that a new station was built in Great Blakenham to service the site. However, efforts to agree an extra stop along the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line with Greater Anglia were unsuccessful.

At a planning meeting in March at Endeavour House, DP9 set out their plans to use Stowmarket as the main rail access point with shuttle bus services transporting passengers to and from Snoasis, a journey lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Stowmarket railway station will received £3m for improvements. Picture: MARK LANGFORDStowmarket railway station will received £3m for improvements. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Independent councillor, Gerard Brewster, said: “I think that the improvements to the train station that will come from the SnOasis project are a good thing for the local community.

“It will increase the foot fall through the station and we are working on new signs to direct people to areas of town where there are lots of businesses which could benefit from the station’s improvements.”

The £3m is planned to go towards better accessibility between the current platforms allowing passengers to change trains more effectively.

The station will also benefit from part of a new £300m which has been set aside by the government to improve disabled access to stations across the UK.

Steve Plume, Chairman of the SnOasis Parish Alliance said: “We don’t think that plans to improve Stowmarket Train Station and then run a bus service to SnOasis is an effective alternative to the original plans in Great Blakenham.

“Running a bus service to a station which isn’t open very late when there will be a nightclub and a casino at Snoasis for us isn’t sufficient.”

Councillor Andrew Stringer, said: “It’s interesting how the train station for this project is getting further and further away from the site.

“They are using this £3m for the train station to soften the blow for the local community that there isn’t going to be a station in Great Blakenham.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Man found guilty of starting £1.8m blaze after his pregnant girlfriend left him

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, was found guilty of starting the fire which damaged the newsagents in Halesworth. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Businesses still feeling after-effects of ‘disastrous’ town centre fire

Businesses are still feeling the effects of the fire started in Halesworth by Stephen Wilson. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am ready to start’ – U’s Saunders ahead of Oldham clash

Sam Saunders, pictured on his Colchester United debut at Cambridge United last weekend. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Naked visitors at Christchurch Mansion were among our most read stories of the week

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists