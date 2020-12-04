E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Snow and wintry conditions hit Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 06:41 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 04 December 2020

Snow in Bury St Edmunds this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Snow is falling in parts of Suffolk and north Essex this morning – prompting a warning for drivers to take care in “tricky” travel conditions.

Snow has hit the region today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSnow has hit the region today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow is reported to be falling in Braintree, Colchester, Halstead, Bury St Edmunds, Long Melford, Sudbury and Ipswich, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow.

The warning is in place for the west of Suffolk, affecting places such as Newmarket, Haverhill and Sudbury, and parts of north Essex including Braintree and Halstead.

Dan Holley, Weatherquest forecaster, tweeted: “Rain has turned to wet snow in parts of Essex, Hertfordshire and south Cambridgeshire so far, and this risk will extend northwards into west Suffolk, west Norfolk and north/north east Cambridgeshire through this morning. Some slushy accumulations of 1-5cm will be possible in this zone.”

The conditions will lead to “tricky travel” due to both surface water and possible slushy accumulations, the Met Office warned.

But the rain, sleet and snow is expected to clear through the morning, leaving some brighter but breezier conditions for most in the afternoon with some isolated showers.

Suffolk Highways tweeted its teams were getting ready to treat the roads.

The authority said: “Due to a change in forecast this morning, our teams are now getting ready to treat priority one routes across the county. Snow is forecast in parts, please drive safe and to the conditions.”

Is it snowing where you are? Send us your pictures to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Snow has fallen in Braintree Picture: ARCHANTSnow has fallen in Braintree Picture: ARCHANT

Snow in Long Melford Picture: STUART FINCHSnow in Long Melford Picture: STUART FINCH

The snowy scene in Long Melford Picture: MAXINE COOKThe snowy scene in Long Melford Picture: MAXINE COOK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

