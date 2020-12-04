Snow and flooding causes school closures in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 08:46 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 04 December 2020
Archant
A number of Suffolk schools have been forced to close this morning after snow hit parts of the region.
Cavendish Primary School, near Sudbury, is closed to pupils this morning due to snow and flooding while Hillside Special School in Sudbury is also shut due to the snow.
Stowmarket High School is closed to pupils in Year 7, 8 and 9 but remains open to all other year groups. This was due to flooding at the school.
St Gregory’s Primary School in Sudbury is also closed to some year groups, with parents advised to check the school website for more details if they have not been made aware via the school’s messaging service.
Latest closures are posted on the Suffolk County Council website here.
The snow has fallen in the west of Suffolk this morning but is expected to head east during the morning.
Dan Holley, forecaster with Weatherquest, said some slushy accumulations of 1-5cm were possible in areas of west Suffolk.
