Snow and flooding causes school closures in Suffolk

Hillside Special School has closed in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A number of Suffolk schools have been forced to close this morning after snow hit parts of the region.

Stowmarket High School has closed to pupils in Year 7, 8 and 9 due to flooding but other year groups remain open Picture: ARCHANT Stowmarket High School has closed to pupils in Year 7, 8 and 9 due to flooding but other year groups remain open Picture: ARCHANT

Cavendish Primary School, near Sudbury, is closed to pupils this morning due to snow and flooding while Hillside Special School in Sudbury is also shut due to the snow.

Stowmarket High School is closed to pupils in Year 7, 8 and 9 but remains open to all other year groups. This was due to flooding at the school.

St Gregory’s Primary School in Sudbury is also closed to some year groups, with parents advised to check the school website for more details if they have not been made aware via the school’s messaging service.

Latest closures are posted on the Suffolk County Council website here.

The snow has fallen in the west of Suffolk this morning but is expected to head east during the morning.

Dan Holley, forecaster with Weatherquest, said some slushy accumulations of 1-5cm were possible in areas of west Suffolk.