Snow on the way as temperatures set to plummet

Published: 11:30 AM February 2, 2021

More snow could be covering Suffolk by the end of the week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite mild temperatures throughout the beginning of the week, it looks like Suffolk could get another dusting of snow as cold weather from Siberia blows in.

Today through until Friday the county is predicted warm weather as rainy showers sweep the region with highs of between 8C and 11C.

However, on Saturday temperatures will drop to highs of 5C during the daytime before drastically dropping in the night.

Sunday is then set for highs of just 2C before a predicted snowfall at night. Residents could be waking up to a white landscape if flurries arrive as planned at around 5.30am.

From Monday onwards cold winds will be ripping through the region causing lows as cold as -5C next week.

The region has seen several snowfalls in 2021 already - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Weatherquest meteorologist Adam Dury explained where the cold front has come from and how likely it is to cause snow for Suffolk.

He said: "The snow is nothing to do with New York, it's pressure from the north in Scandinavia and Siberia.

"It is beginning in Scotland and then it will be a case of waiting to see if it reaches Suffolk as snow or rain.

"There's a chance we could get potentially a fair bit of snow between Sunday night and Monday, but we are not sure yet it will fully be snow or rain."