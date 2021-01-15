Live
Yellow weather warning for snow tomorrow morning
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A yellow weather warning is in place for the East of England and Suffolk residents are expected to wake up to snow.
The Met Office has issued the warning for East Anglia, London and surrounding areas from 3am tomorrow until 8pm, saying: "A band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday."
Forecasters expect snow to hit between 6am and 7am.
According to East Anglia-based agency Weatherquest, icy temperatures will see the county plunged below freezing tonight, before warming back up enough for the snow to fall tomorrow.
Meteorologist Adam Dury said: "For a brief period some places in the region might get snow.
"Initially in the morning there will be a mixture of sleet and snow, first thing across the region, then in very late morning it will turn back to rain. Then it should warm up by the afternoon.
"There will be patches of frost and fog in some places too but temperatures will then warm up throughout the region."
The snow on December 4 hit many places in Suffolk and north Essex, including Braintree, Colchester, Halstead, Bury St Edmunds, Long Melford, Sudbury and Ipswich.
Pictures from across the area showed a thick blanket of white covering roads, rooftops and cars.
If you wake up to snow tomorrow morning, send us your pictures here: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk