Yellow weather warning for snow tomorrow morning

Published: 10:46 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM January 15, 2021

Suffolk is expected to wake up to snow tomorrow morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning is in place for the East of England and Suffolk residents are expected to wake up to snow.

The Met Office has issued the warning for East Anglia, London and surrounding areas from 3am tomorrow until 8pm, saying: "A band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday."

Forecasters expect snow to hit between 6am and 7am.

According to East Anglia-based agency Weatherquest, icy temperatures will see the county plunged below freezing tonight, before warming back up enough for the snow to fall tomorrow.

Meteorologist Adam Dury said: "For a brief period some places in the region might get snow.

"Initially in the morning there will be a mixture of sleet and snow, first thing across the region, then in very late morning it will turn back to rain. Then it should warm up by the afternoon.

"There will be patches of frost and fog in some places too but temperatures will then warm up throughout the region."

EAST: A band of rain will move eastwards across the region on Saturday, but could initially fall as a spell of sleet + snow. Accumulating snow is possible for a time, before turning back to sleet/rain as the front clears. Some uncertainty as to how much will fall as snow vs rain. pic.twitter.com/Unxpwmw0W5 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 15, 2021

The snow on December 4 hit many places in Suffolk and north Essex, including Braintree, Colchester, Halstead, Bury St Edmunds, Long Melford, Sudbury and Ipswich.

Pictures from across the area showed a thick blanket of white covering roads, rooftops and cars.

If you wake up to snow tomorrow morning, send us your pictures here: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk



