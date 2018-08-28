Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 30 January 2019

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After a long wait, many parts of Suffolk have woken to blankets of snow today.

The eagle-eyed upon us will have spotted a few flakes of snow last week, however this morning there is up to 2cm of snow in places for the first time this year.

Forecasters from Weatherquest say that between 1cm and 2cm of snow fell overnight across Suffolk with it coming to rest on cars and grass, however roads should be clear.

This might not be the end of the snow this week as a further couple of centimetres could hit the county on Thursday night.

Drivers are being warned that conditions throughout the day could be treacherous as roads remain icy on the which could cause travel disruptions.

Yellow warnings had previously been in place until midday today, but they have since been extended and have now been put in place for both Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office say that ice could become a hazard on any untreated roads overnight Thursday and into the early parts of Friday.

We will have live coverage throughout the day, including information regarding school closures, how to keep safe on the roads, and we will be creating a gallery of snow sightings across Suffolk.

Train passengers are also being urged to check before they travel due to the snow which has been causing disruption this morning. Greater Anglia said on its website: “Due to forecasts of snow overnight on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we are advising customers to check before they travel as there may be some delays due to speed restrictions.”

The company urged customers to visit the journeycheck section of the Greater Anglia website before travelling.

Keep an eye on our website for live updates throughout the day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists