See the annual Snow Moon tonight
- Credit: (c) copyright citizenside.com
A Snow Moon, symbolising the beginning of spring, will be appearing in Suffolk skies tonight and on Saturday.
The second full moon of the year in February is traditionally called a Snow Moon in the northern hemisphere, or the Hunger Moon, and reaches its peak on Saturday morning at 8.17am.
According to NASA it was named for the snowiest month of the year. On Friday evening it will be dimmed slightly by the partial shadow of the Earth, although it will be hard to notice the difference.
The bright star below and to the left of the Snow Moon will be Regulus.
The best time to spot this annual spectacle will be tonight under clear skies, while on Saturday there is a risk of some cloud appearing.
You may also want to watch:
If you want to see the moon, try some of these stargazing spots in Suffolk:
- Westleton Common Off Mill Street, Westleton
- Athenaeum Observatory on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds
- Orwell Park Observatory, Nacton
- Suffolk Coast Nature Reserve in Blythburgh, Halesworth
- Walberswick Car Park in Lodge Road, Walberswick
Most Read
- 1 US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager
- 2 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
- 3 40 Suffolk pubs and restaurants opening for al fresco dining in April
- 4 'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club' - Ipswich Town respond to US takeover report
- 5 'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat
- 6 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
- 7 Motorists facing weeks of roadworks with 13 miles of diversions around village
- 8 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 9 Plans submitted for 30 bedroom hotel in centre of Suffolk town
- 10 Former Town boss McCarthy linked with Celtic after stunning start at Cardiff
Send us your pictures of the Snow Moon at: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk