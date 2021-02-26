See the annual Snow Moon tonight

Published: 7:40 PM February 26, 2021

The Snow Moon can be seen tonight and tomorrow - Credit: (c) copyright citizenside.com

A Snow Moon, symbolising the beginning of spring, will be appearing in Suffolk skies tonight and on Saturday.

The second full moon of the year in February is traditionally called a Snow Moon in the northern hemisphere, or the Hunger Moon, and reaches its peak on Saturday morning at 8.17am.

According to NASA it was named for the snowiest month of the year. On Friday evening it will be dimmed slightly by the partial shadow of the Earth, although it will be hard to notice the difference.

The bright star below and to the left of the Snow Moon will be Regulus.

The best time to spot this annual spectacle will be tonight under clear skies, while on Saturday there is a risk of some cloud appearing.

If you want to see the moon, try some of these stargazing spots in Suffolk:

Westleton Common Off Mill Street, Westleton

Athenaeum Observatory on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds

Orwell Park Observatory, Nacton

Suffolk Coast Nature Reserve in Blythburgh, Halesworth

Walberswick Car Park in Lodge Road, Walberswick

Send us your pictures of the Snow Moon at: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk