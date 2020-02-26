E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Snow could be on the way to Suffolk as forecasters issue yellow weather warning

PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 26 February 2020

Snow could be on the way to Suffolk and Essex on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow could be on the way to Suffolk and Essex on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Met Office has issued a second yellow weather warning for snow which could see wintry showers and sleet arrive in parts of the region.

Just as a weather warning for snow and ice came to an end this morning, forecasters at the Met Office warned motorists that more wintry conditions could be on the way tomorrow.

The warning, which will be in place from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow, covers the east of England and London.

It states: "Rain and hill snow will move eastwards late Wednesday evening and during the early hours of Thursday.

"Away from hills, rain may turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and the northern Home Counties.

"Accumulations at these low-levels will be mostly small, especially on roads, but a centimetre or so is possible in one or two places.

"Rain, sleet and snow will quickly clear southeastwards by late morning and any snow at lower levels will soon thaw."

But forecasters in East Anglia say, while there is a chance some parts of Suffolk could see snow on Thursday morning, most areas are more likely to see rain.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said there was a lot of uncertainty for the forecast, but there could be sleet and wet snow in some parts of the east.

He said: "A lot of uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday morning, with rain spreading eastwards that may turn to sleet and wet snow in places.

"The situation is VERY finely balanced between rain vs snow. Small accumulations possible, mostly on hills above 100m, away from coasts."

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

England’s greatest Anglo-Saxon gold hoard coming to Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo will be showing off the Staffordshire Hoard in 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert says signing free agent strikers is a ‘dangerous’ game... looking at the list of those currently available proves his point

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet Love Island stars at Ipswich restaurant this weekend

Conner Durman and Connagh Howard will be attending the GDK restaurant on Saturday February 29. Picture: OCEANIC MEDIA

Snow could be on the way to Suffolk as forecasters issue yellow weather warning

Snow could be on the way to Suffolk and Essex on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24