Snow could be on the way to Suffolk and Essex on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Met Office has issued a second yellow weather warning for snow which could see wintry showers and sleet arrive in parts of the region.

Weather changeable currently, but MetOffice @metofficeEEng have issued a weather warning for possible snow in parts of Essex from midnight tonight. Might not amount to much locally, but be ready for more tricky travelling conditions on Thursday. See more: https://t.co/Ev6rfKbuDq pic.twitter.com/JUpNOVM1VI — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) February 26, 2020

Just as a weather warning for snow and ice came to an end this morning, forecasters at the Met Office warned motorists that more wintry conditions could be on the way tomorrow.

The warning, which will be in place from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow, covers the east of England and London.

It states: "Rain and hill snow will move eastwards late Wednesday evening and during the early hours of Thursday.

"Away from hills, rain may turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and the northern Home Counties.

EAST: A lot of uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday morning, with rain spreading eastwards that may turn to sleet and wet snow in places. The situation is VERY finely balanced between rain vs snow. Small accumulations possible, mostly on hills above 100m, away from coasts ❄️ — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 26, 2020

"Accumulations at these low-levels will be mostly small, especially on roads, but a centimetre or so is possible in one or two places.

"Rain, sleet and snow will quickly clear southeastwards by late morning and any snow at lower levels will soon thaw."

But forecasters in East Anglia say, while there is a chance some parts of Suffolk could see snow on Thursday morning, most areas are more likely to see rain.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said there was a lot of uncertainty for the forecast, but there could be sleet and wet snow in some parts of the east.

He said: "A lot of uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday morning, with rain spreading eastwards that may turn to sleet and wet snow in places.

"The situation is VERY finely balanced between rain vs snow. Small accumulations possible, mostly on hills above 100m, away from coasts."