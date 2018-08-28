Partly Cloudy

Gallery

Snow much for that - Despite the light covering readers share their snaps

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 30 January 2019

A dog walker in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog walker in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It wasn’t the whiteout we had hoped for but the slight snow fall has encouraged readers to take stunning pictures of Suffolk.

A snowy Framlingham Castle Picture: ANDREW HIRSTA snowy Framlingham Castle Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Snow enthusiasts made sure they documented the snowy scenes they woke up to this morning.

Dozens of snaps were posted on social media and sent in to us.

The pictures were taken all over the county including some from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.

The running track at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre under a blanket of snow Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDThe running track at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre under a blanket of snow Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The shots show fields, front gardens, and countrysides covered in blankets of snow.

Read more: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

According to Weatherquest this might not be the end of the snow as a further couple of centimetres are predicted on Thursday night.

Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre looking snowy Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDBury St Edmunds Leisure Centre looking snowy Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Yellow warnings had previously been in place until midday today, but they have since been extended and have now been put in place for both Thursday and Friday.

Read more: Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Broomhill park and area in the snow Picture: DAVID VINCENTBroomhill park and area in the snow Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Snow last night Picture: CARL KINGSnow last night Picture: CARL KING

Snow today in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTSnow today in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A light dusting of snow fell in Lindsey, Suffolk. Picture: ALISON TAYLORA light dusting of snow fell in Lindsey, Suffolk. Picture: ALISON TAYLOR

Tommy and Jack Bentley enjoying the snow in Sudbury Picture: ROSS BENTLEYTommy and Jack Bentley enjoying the snow in Sudbury Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Snow falling in Walsham le Willows Picture: DARREN ELLISSnow falling in Walsham le Willows Picture: DARREN ELLIS

Thorndon looking frosty Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSThorndon looking frosty Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

A snowy neighbourhood Picture: CARL KINGA snowy neighbourhood Picture: CARL KING

A pretty winter scene at Broomhill park in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTA pretty winter scene at Broomhill park in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

