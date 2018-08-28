Gallery

Snow much for that - Despite the light covering readers share their snaps

A dog walker in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It wasn’t the whiteout we had hoped for but the slight snow fall has encouraged readers to take stunning pictures of Suffolk.

A snowy Framlingham Castle Picture: ANDREW HIRST A snowy Framlingham Castle Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Snow enthusiasts made sure they documented the snowy scenes they woke up to this morning.

Dozens of snaps were posted on social media and sent in to us.

The pictures were taken all over the county including some from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.

The running track at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre under a blanket of snow Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The running track at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre under a blanket of snow Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The shots show fields, front gardens, and countrysides covered in blankets of snow.

According to Weatherquest this might not be the end of the snow as a further couple of centimetres are predicted on Thursday night.

Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre looking snowy Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre looking snowy Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Yellow warnings had previously been in place until midday today, but they have since been extended and have now been put in place for both Thursday and Friday.

Broomhill park and area in the snow Picture: DAVID VINCENT Broomhill park and area in the snow Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Snow last night Picture: CARL KING Snow last night Picture: CARL KING

Snow today in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT Snow today in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A light dusting of snow fell in Lindsey, Suffolk. Picture: ALISON TAYLOR A light dusting of snow fell in Lindsey, Suffolk. Picture: ALISON TAYLOR

Tommy and Jack Bentley enjoying the snow in Sudbury Picture: ROSS BENTLEY Tommy and Jack Bentley enjoying the snow in Sudbury Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Snow falling in Walsham le Willows Picture: DARREN ELLIS Snow falling in Walsham le Willows Picture: DARREN ELLIS

Thorndon looking frosty Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Thorndon looking frosty Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

A snowy neighbourhood Picture: CARL KING A snowy neighbourhood Picture: CARL KING

A pretty winter scene at Broomhill park in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT A pretty winter scene at Broomhill park in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It's a snowy but beautiful morning in #Suffolk today! Who else has woken up to snow on the ground? Tag us in your photos pic.twitter.com/cCdhy4Q6Ft — Wild Anglia (@WildAnglia) January 30, 2019

Just a light dusting here in Suffolk ⛄️. Think we may need to order snow boots too though ❄️ for later in the week? Have a great day everyone #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/DoacpsdvEq — Suffolk Imms Team (@SuffolkImmsTeam) January 30, 2019

A light dusting of #snow in Framlingham today making our town look a little extra special ❄️#Suffolk pic.twitter.com/11vnCtecVw — Framlingham, Suffolk (@BestOfFram) January 30, 2019

Terrible driving conditions in the West of Suffolk at the moment. Snow is settling on all routes and temperatures are below freezing. Please drive to the conditions and allow extra time for your journey #drivetoarrive @SuffolkPolice #1787 pic.twitter.com/c5O9z0MdZp — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 29, 2019

Why am I not at home home!! We only have frost in Nottingham.



Another morning mum picture sent this morning: 'We have snow too now :) xxxxx'



Sigh. Thanks mum. #countrylife #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/ElrbcNqUW9 — Nicola Fisher (@NicMFish) January 30, 2019