Soap box challenge to return after success of last year’s event

The first West Suffolk Hospital MyWiSH Charity Soapbox Challenge took place last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

A charity soap box challenge will return to Bury St Edmunds this summer following the success of last year’s event.

Left to right: Adrian Lewis of Frames and Conservatories Direct, Ann Williamson, Sue Smith and Sally Daniels from the My WiSH Charity, and Nick Pitt-Roche and Barry Dowman, both from HS Direct Picture: My WiSH Left to right: Adrian Lewis of Frames and Conservatories Direct, Ann Williamson, Sue Smith and Sally Daniels from the My WiSH Charity, and Nick Pitt-Roche and Barry Dowman, both from HS Direct Picture: My WiSH

Organisers are calling for people to sign up for the second My WiSH Charity Soap Box Challenge on Saturday, August 31.

The event, which sees soap box racers go full throttle down Mount Road hill, will support My WiSH Charity’s Butterfly Appeal – to further enhance pallative care at West Suffolk Hospital.

Teams can compete for the best soap box, best presentation, fastest time and a new category of top fundraiser – which goes to the team who raise the most money for the hospital charity.

Organisers have promised a bigger and better event this year with more obstacles on the course making the race more exciting for participants and spectators.

The Soap box challenge will return this year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The Soap box challenge will return this year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Barry Dowman, director of HS Direct on the Moreton Hall estate, who is supporting the event, said: “We had a team in it last year and came third so we are aiming to improve on our position.

“But more importantly it’s a great time to bring people together for the day and if we can get the sunshine it could live long in the calendar for Bury St Edmunds.”

Mr Dowman, who is also on the organising committee of the race, added that work was taking place to improve the timings between the runs to ensure there was no big time gaps between each team racing down the track.

He was also hoping that hundreds of people will flock to watch the spectacle from the vantage points along the route.

The second My WiSH Charity Soap Box Challenge takes place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Picture: SUZY ABBOTT The second My WiSH Charity Soap Box Challenge takes place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Picture: SUZY ABBOTT

The entry fee for each team is £100 and racers will be based at the Priory School – who will be selling refreshments to raise funds for the school.

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, said: “We learnt so much at our first soapbox event. We’ve got an amazing team from local companies working with us this year to help us host a fantastic day for the local community.

“It’s also a great way of people working together and team building to create and race their soapboxes.

“Last year was such a brilliant day and we can’t wait to do it again, whilst raising money for our patients and their families at such a vulnerable time of their lives.”

For more details, visit the MyWiSH Charity website at mywishcharity.wsh.nhs.uk/Charity/Events/SoapBoxChallenge.aspx