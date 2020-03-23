E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Please stay away’ – MPs’ warning after thousands visit coast and holiday homes

PUBLISHED: 19:26 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 23 March 2020

Clacton Pier from the air Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

MPs are warning owners of second and holiday homes in Essex to stay away from our coastline as the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect thousands of people across the country.

Five politicians representing coastal communities have come together to issue the warning after the government strengthened its line on social distancing over the weekend.

It comes as scores of people flocked to popular Suffolk resorts such as Southwold, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe despite staunch warnings from Downing Street.

The group of MPs, which includes Harwich and north Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin and Clacton MP Giles Watling, issued a joint statement which warns: “If you do not live in Essex, please stay away.

“To save lives, please stay put.

“In normal times, you are welcome to come to the Essex coast but today we very much regret we cannot welcome you during this pandemic crisis.

They added: “Travelling to a holiday or second home is an unnecessary journey, which will inevitably accelerate the spread of the virus.

“Traditional holiday home and caravan areas in Essex cannot support the usual holiday influx.

“Our GP surgeries have no capacity to take on patients who are not registered.

“Local pharmacies do not have sufficient supplies sell you medicines we need for our own communities.”

The MPs also warned about the increased pressure trips to the coast could put on our NHS.

“Our local hospitals will not cope with even more people,” they added.

“Our local shops will reserve supplies for local people and for those who need them most.

“Official government instructions are to remain in your own main home.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation with an update on the latest coronavirus measures at 8.30pm today.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

