Social enterprise wins adult community learning contract from council

27 February, 2019 - 10:55
Sally Butcher, managing director of Realise Futures Picture: REALISE FUTURES

Sally Butcher, managing director of Realise Futures Picture: REALISE FUTURES

Archant

A Suffolk social enterprise will provide adult community learning in the county for the next three years after winning a contract from the council.

Realise Futures will cover all three geographical areas of Suffolk until July 2022, with an option to extend for up to a further two years subjcet to funding.

The learning provider, which specialises in supporting people with disabilities and or disadvantages, was awarded the contract from Suffolk County Council following a tender process.

Sally Butcher, Realise Futures managing director, said: ”The board is delighted that we have secured this contract on merit. We will continue to build on our excellent track record to achieve the council’s aim to provide high-quality learning opportunities.”

Realise Futures runs courses throughout Suffolk covering maths and English, computers and technology, skills for work, health and wellbeing, and family learning, and it also offers bespoke courses for businesses, offering training for small, medium and large employers.

Last year, the social enterprise was appointed to deliver a range of services for people with learning difficulties and/or autism in Suffolk, including walk-in help and advice and peer support.

Mrs Butcher added: “The adult community learning contract links with existing opportunities that Realise Futures delivers across Suffolk delivering to those who are most socially, educationally and economically disadvantaged, supporting people with disabilities and/or disadvantages and helping people facing complex barriers in life and in work.

“We are proud of our people. Our success rates for individuals who learn with us is 94 per cent, one of the highest performing adult learning providers in the eastern region.”

On the value of community learning, Mrs Butcher said a recent report from the Social Mobility Commission highlighted why adult education was so important to productivity and wellbeing.

“It showed that those with the lowest qualifications are losing out on training, as adult training is often only available to workers who are highly paid or skilled, which is why community learning like that provided in Suffolk is absolutely vital.” she added.

