Social media has become a lockdown lifeline during coronavirus crisis

With Suffolk, and the rest of the UK, now in lockdown, time outside, the range of groceries available and leisure activities are all limited.

Socila media is proving to be invaluable in this lockdown period for people struggling with isolation. Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES Socila media is proving to be invaluable in this lockdown period for people struggling with isolation. Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

There is one thing, however, that has no limits and has become a lifeline for many - social media.

During a time of turbulence and social distancing, social media has become more important than ever and is proving to be crucial for human interaction, sharing information and providing comfort in a time of need.

The British Psychological Society’s (TBPS) cyberpsychology section has confirmed that connecting with people on social media will help people cope with being alone and cut off and could be significant to our well-being.

Cyberpsychology expert Dr Lisa Orchard said: “While there can be dangers in social media, it’s going to play a vital role in helping people stay connected.

BBC's Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has created an online bird watching club to inspire people during the UK lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN BBC's Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has created an online bird watching club to inspire people during the UK lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Research suggests active social media use is better for you than passive use, so consider writing a blog or posting status updates as a way of expressing yourself.

“And it may help to organise virtual meet-ups with friends and family.

“These needn’t be limited to chatting; they can take part in group activities like watching films or cooking together.”

TBPS have provided some useful tips in social media usage such as: being critical of what you see and post, if overwhelmed - take a break, be on alert for cybercrime and last but not least, look for the positives.

With fake news aplenty and false information being shared across numerous groups, it’s important that you choose wisely what you pay attention to but being involved in discussions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can provide a calming sense of togetherness and make you feel like you are still part of a thriving community.

Jane Healey, from Transition Woodbridge, shared a tip for nature lovers: “I really recommend the self-isolated bird club, great idea. Chris Packham is behind it. I’m learning loads about birds, always wanted to and here’s my chance!

“Honestly you can watch this all day, it’s good for the soul.”

Chris Newson, an artist from Leiston, commented: “Good to see people pulling together. The internet around here seems to be holding up. Imagine no internet now almost as unthinkable as the virus. Stay safe.”

Heartwarming stories of communities sharing food, delivering medical supplies and providing care and assistance despite the adversity, have gained momentum and remind us of what’s truly important in life - communities coming together and looking after each other.

