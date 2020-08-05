Solar-powered carports set to be built in two Suffolk towns
PUBLISHED: 15:06 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 05 August 2020
Solar-powered electric car charging ports are set to be installed in Sudbury and Stowmarket after council bosses secured government matched funding of up to £800,000 for the project.
Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils are to receive the money from the government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ as the authorities aim to become carbon neutral by 2030.
The locations currently being assessed are surface car parks in Station Road, Sudbury, and Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, with the possibility of constructing a third at a later date.
The solar-powered carports would store electricity for charging electric vehicles.
A feasibility study will be completed by November this year before the two pilot projects are completed in March 2022.
Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Last month, we outlined our ambition of becoming carbon neutral within the next ten years and initiatives such as this will help us to achieve this.”
