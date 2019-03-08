Video

Outcry after soldiers from Essex army base pictured shooting at image of Jeremy Corbyn

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Army investigation is underway after footage captured in Kabul, Afghanistan, appeared to show soldiers using an image of the Labour leader for target practice.

The personnel are allegedly from 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, which is based at Colchester Garrison in north Essex.

The 26-second clip shows a number of soldiers taking aim down the range and firing their weapons.

The camera then focuses on the target and zooms in on an image of Mr Corbyn.

A graphic of “happy with that” is displayed across the screen throughout, and a number of marks can be seen peppered across Mr Corbyn’s face.

It is understood it was a non-lethal hardened wax substance aimed and fired at the image instead of metal bullets.

An Army spokesman said: “This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the army expects, a full investigation has been launched.”

In response, shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith slammed the video on Twitter, describing it as “shocking and completely unacceptable”.

“Right that the Army is carrying out a full investigation,” she added.

Labour MP, Luke Pollard, added that the actions of the soldiers is “disgusting and wrong” and that he hopes the Ministry of Defence “takes action swiftly”.

“The armed forces need to be outside of party politics. They serve the government of the day - whoever that may be - and rightly so,” he added.

Shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, also criticised the video and incident, branding it as “absolutely disgraceful”.

She added: “I hope the investigation will be conducted thoroughly and the conclusions made public.

“Political tensions are heightened at the moment and this type of behaviour is wholly inappropriate and unacceptable, we expect much better from our Army and soldiers.”