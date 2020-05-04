Around the world in 80 days! Health centre’s 24,901-mile lockdown indoor cycling challenge

Dr Jamie Baxter and Dr Chris Castle of Sole Bay Health Centre cycle towards the 24,901 mile goal Picture: CATHY RYAN Archant

Suffolk health workers have been set the mammoth task of cycling around the world in 80 days - while raising money for good causes in the process.

Staff at Sole Bay Health Centre in Reydon, near Southwold, are collectively static cycling 24,901 miles in their free time at work.

To travel the equivalent of the entire distance along the equator, the team will need to cover more than 300 miles per day between them.

All funds raised will go towards the Sole Bay Care Fund, paying for vital end of life care, dementia support and community events.

More than £400 of the £2,491 fundraising target has been met so far, with team covering 2,000 miles of the distance after three days.

Cathy Ryan, community matron and founder of Sole Bay Care Fund, said: “We are not out and about as much, so we needed something to lift our morale.

“It has been really fun - we’ve all laughed and laughed.”

