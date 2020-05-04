E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Around the world in 80 days! Health centre’s 24,901-mile lockdown indoor cycling challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:16 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 04 May 2020

Dr Jamie Baxter and Dr Chris Castle of Sole Bay Health Centre cycle towards the 24,901 mile goal Picture: CATHY RYAN

Dr Jamie Baxter and Dr Chris Castle of Sole Bay Health Centre cycle towards the 24,901 mile goal Picture: CATHY RYAN

Archant

Suffolk health workers have been set the mammoth task of cycling around the world in 80 days - while raising money for good causes in the process.

Staff at Sole Bay Health Centre in Reydon, near Southwold, are collectively static cycling 24,901 miles in their free time at work.

To travel the equivalent of the entire distance along the equator, the team will need to cover more than 300 miles per day between them.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

All funds raised will go towards the Sole Bay Care Fund, paying for vital end of life care, dementia support and community events.

More than £400 of the £2,491 fundraising target has been met so far, with team covering 2,000 miles of the distance after three days.

Cathy Ryan, community matron and founder of Sole Bay Care Fund, said: “We are not out and about as much, so we needed something to lift our morale.

“It has been really fun - we’ve all laughed and laughed.”

MORE: Suffolk brothers go head-to-head in charity fundraising challenge

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police has been exemplary in lockdown says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt praised Suffolk Police's reaction to lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Foodbank ‘working tirelessly’ to help those in need during pandemic

Volunteers at the Lowestoft Foodbank distribution centre. Picture: Ben Parish/Lowestoft Foodbank

Man arrested in connection with spate of knifepoint robberies

Police arrest 32-year-old man in connection with three robberies at knifepoint. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24