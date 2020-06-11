E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Homes planned for site of health centre

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 June 2020

The homes would be built next to Sole Bay Health Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The homes would be built next to Sole Bay Health Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A temporary pharmacy is set to be demolished to make way for two new homes on the site of a health centre near Southwold.

Robert Hutson Architects, on behalf of applicant Karl Pickering, has applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build two homes at Sole Bay Health Centre in Teal Close, Reydon.

The scheme would involve demolishing a pharmacy building adjacent to the health centre that is no longer in use and constructing the two homes in its place.

MORE: Plans for 58-home estate in Suffolk village withdrawn

The homes are set to be built to complement the housing development opposite the health centre, according to the applicant.

The design and access statement submitted with the plans said: “The proposal gives the opportunity to complete the definition of the village green with built form, which will be an important amenity space for future residents.

“This will complete a gap site that has been in temporary use for a number of years and provide much-needed new homes.”

MORE: Bungalows and houses set to be built on former horse paddock in village

