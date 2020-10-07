Revealed: Every burglary in Suffolk mapped

A map of every burglary in Suffolk since January 2019 shows hotspots around Ipswich and other large towns such as Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Burglars are likely to get away with their crimes, police figures suggest, with only 6pc of break-ins solved across Suffolk since the start of last year.

Of the 5,265 break-ins recorded by Suffolk Police since January, 2019, 345 have been solved, while officers were unable to identify a suspect in 79pc of cases.

A map of every burglary in Suffolk since January 2019 shows hotspots around Ipswich and large towns, such as Colchester and Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich saw a third more burglaries than any other area, with police figures showing solve rates are largely similar across urban and rural settings.

But in Waveney, police were able to solve 16pc of 535 burglaries since January last year, compared to an average solve rate of 5pc for Suffolk’s other six local authority areas.

The number of burglaries has fallen consistently since the start of lockdown, with only 172 recorded in August this year, 40pc less than the same month last year.

Figures show there have been 440 fewer burglaries across Suffolk this year compared to the same eight months last year, as the coronavirus crisis kept people in their homes.

But of the 345 burglary cases solved since the start of last year, available police data shows only one case where the offender went to prison.

A further 15 culprits were dealt with through community orders, cautions or local resolutions.

On Tuesday, a burglar who broke into a family home in Leiston, East Suffolk, while the occupants were sleeping was jailed for 12 months.

Morgan, of Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, admitted burglary at a terraced house in High Street, Leiston in February last year and stealing an iPhone 6, an Xbox and two controllers.

Sentencing 28-year-old Kyle Morgan, Judge David Pugh said he had a history of ignoring court orders and told him: “Your past has caught up with you.”

He said that in an impact statement the victims of the burglary had described their distress at the burglary and the knowledge that someone had been “creeping” round their home while they were asleep.

Police have been contacted for comment.