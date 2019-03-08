Some rides closed at Pleasurewood Hills due to high winds
PUBLISHED: 11:01 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 10 August 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010
Some of the rides at Pleasurewood Hills will be closed today due to high winds, the popular theme park has announced.
A spell of "persistent and sustained" high winds of up to 60mph will hit the region today - causing some disruption in Suffolk and north Essex.
You may also want to watch:
The gusty winds are expected to strengthen around 11am and last until 4pm, according to forecasters.
The theme park, which is located off the A47 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, said thrill rides The Jolly Roger, Wipeout, Fireball, and Marble Madness will be closed along with the chairlifts.
A spokesman for the theme park said it hoped the rides would re-open tomorrow.
He said: "We monitor the wind speeds very closely and as soon as we can open the rides, we will. Hopefully that will be tomorrow."