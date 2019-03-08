Uncertainty remains over plans for 42 homes in Suffolk village

A Mid Suffolk development control committee are set to decide on plans for 42 homes in Somersham next week Picture: MSDC Archant

Road safety concerns have delayed a decision over whether to give plans for 42 new homes in a Suffolk village the go-ahead.

Councillors were being urged by planners at Mid Sufolk District Council to back proposals for the new housing estate on land to the south west of Main Road in Somersham, despite concerns raised by local residents.

But after listening to concerns over road safety near the proposed site at a planning committee in Ipswich, councillors decided to refer the matter for closer scrutiny to another panel which considers some of the more controversial planning applications in Mid Suffolk.

Andy Laughlin, who lives in Somersham and has been a vocal opponent to the plans, said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting.

"I am pleased with the meeting today," he said.

"The fact they have referred it means that they have listened to us and realise there is the problem with road.

"They aren't against the development it is just the road.

"One of the councillors also raised the issue of having graded buildings along the street and that the narrow road could cause them to be damaged.

"My concern is that the Highways Agency hasn't provided a safe option for the road yet.

"I am still concerned. We still don't know if the houses will or will not be built."

The proposal for the site, which is currently being used for grazing horses, includes construction of a mix of detached, semi-detached and block housing as well as a new vehicular and pedestrian access off Main Road and allocated parking.

The plans include an affordable housing provision of 15 homes.

Somersham Parish Council objected to the plans, raising concerns over the dispersal of flood water on the site and issues with access. It argued there was already a problem with flood water on Main Road and inadequate provision of foul water from the site.

It also argued increased traffic would cause unnecessary danger to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and that visibility of 90 metres from the site's entrance had not been established.

A petition with 164 signatures was also handed to the council.