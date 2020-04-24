E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New estate given go ahead despite ‘nearly unanimous’ objections from villager

PUBLISHED: 10:52 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 24 April 2020

Plans for a 42-home estate off Main Road in Somersham, near Ipswich, have been given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for a 42-home estate off Main Road in Somersham, near Ipswich, have been given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new 42-home estate which received “nearly unanimous” objections from villagers has been given the go ahead.

The plans to build 42 homes on land south west of Main Road, in Somersham, were granted outline permission by Mid Suffolk District Council planning officers.

Approval was given for the designs, which were due to be heard by the council’s planning committee before meetings were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, under delegated powers given to officers.

Developer Hopkins and Moore said the homes will provide a “subtle mix of styles and features” commonly found within this part of Suffolk.

It also said the estate will provide an “excellent response” to the need for further housing.

However, Somersham Parish Council strongly objected to the plans.

Its response to the application listed road access, increase in traffic and the protection of heritage sites as people’s main concerns - and those views were “nearly unanimous” amongst those in their community.

The statement signed by parish clerk Rod Caird said: “There are serious problems of access to and from the site and Main Road.

You may also want to watch:

“Increased traffic in these circumstances causes unnecessary danger to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“The close proximity of the site to Grade Two listed buildings - the Duke of Marlborough Public House and Kings Cottage, Lower Somersham Post Office, Street Farm - is incompatible with the setting and outlook of those properties and therefore directly conflicts with an essential element of the heritage listings.

“The parish council is also reflecting the near-unanimous view of residents, expressed at a special meeting in June and in frequent messages and conversations, that the above planning problems should lead directly to refusal of the application.”

A range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built on the land, as well as garages and on-road car parking.

There will also be an area of public open space, which Hopkins and Moore said is an “integral” part of the scheme.

The developer will now have to satisfy a number of conditions before construction can begin.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Under threat Ipswich hospice handed £88k lifeline after incredible fundraising campaign

Genesis PR has helped St Elizabeth Hospice raise more than £88,000 to help cope during the coronavirus crisis. Clockwise from left, Alex Raymond, Penny Arbuthnot, Ann Scott and Emma Hart from Genesis on a Microsoft Teams call. Pictire: GENESIS PR

Poulter demands action to stop second-home owners abusing grants

Dr Dan Poulter is concerned that some second home owners could try to get business grants. picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Ed Sheeran fails in bid to prevent neighbour’s garden extension

Ed Sheeran has failed to prevent his neighbour from extending his garden near Framlingham Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

Honda motorbike stolen from outside home

A Honda motorbike was stolen from outside a home in May Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24