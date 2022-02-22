Son makes heartbreaking appeal for missing dad to come home

A man has made a heartfelt appeal for his missing father to return home, saying the time since he went missing had been "the hardest weeks of his life".

Christopher Scales, 40, has been missing since February 1 and has not been located despite widespread searches across the Colchester area.

Essex Police remain very concerned for his welfare.

Christopher's son said he "Idolises him" - Credit: Essex Police

Christopher’s son, Harry Robinson, has sent a message to his dad, urging him to make contact.

Harry, 20, said: “It has been three weeks now without you here at home dad, and to be perfectly honest they’ve been the hardest weeks of my life.

“Not having the man I’ve idolised since the day I was born here with me has been killing me.

“From our rants about Arsenal, to how much we both love to wind mum and Lily up, it’s been really hard.

“You’re literally my best friend. I know you’re out there dad, I feel it in my gut, I love you so much, dad.

“I wish I’d told you more, but I’m praying every morning and night for your safety and well-being, please come home dad, we all love you so much.”

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, Colchester District Commander, who has overseen the search for Christopher, added: “Christopher, I am appealing directly to you. Please get in touch to let us know you are OK.

“I have spoken at length with your family since your disappearance and they are aware you may not want to come home, but they desperately want to know you are alive and well, that is all they ask.

"Your wife and children simply want to know you are safe.

“It only takes one call to us on 101 to let us know you’re safe or if you prefer you can make contact directly to the Missing People charity by calling or texting 116000.”

Ch Insp Huddleston added: “We are continuing to dedicate resources to find Christopher, including large-scale CCTV work across Colchester and indeed beyond.

"We have said from the beginning of our search that we will leave no stone unturned.”

Mr Scales was last known to be wearing a black or dark blue Lacoste T-shirt, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black reebok trainers, and a dark blue Sherpa jacket.

Anyone with information that may lead to Christopher has been asked to contact the police on 101.