Long-running BBC One show to be filmed in Suffolk church

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:38 AM June 28, 2022
SUFFOLK GLOSSY - RICHARD BRYSON; Walks in Suffolk; Long Melford - Holy Trinity Church and the Black

Songs of Praise is set to be filmed in the Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford next month - Credit: Archant

A popular BBC One programme is set to be filmed in a Suffolk church next month. 

Songs of Praise, which first aired in 1961, will be filmed at the Holy Trinity Church in Long Melford near Sudbury on Tuesday, July 19.

Filming will take place between 6.30pm and 9.30pm and producers are looking for local, enthusiastic people to join the congregation for an evening of hymns. 

It is not the first time Suffolk will feature on the long-running Sunday show – a group of Ipswich schoolchildren appeared on Songs of Praise back in 2019.

Entry is free and people are being encouraged to get involving with the filming. 

To apply to take part with the show people should send their name and the number of people hoping to take part to SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv or call 07734 030 888.

If sending an email, people should include Songs of Praise Long Melford in the subject header. 

