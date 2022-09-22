BBC One show filmed at Suffolk nature reserve

A group of children took part in the filming of an episode of Songs of Praise near Sudbury - Credit: Foxearth Meadows

A BBC One show filmed at a south Suffolk nature reserve is aiming to emphasise the importance of the natural world.

Presenter Aled Jones was at Foxearth Meadows Nature Reserve near Sudbury to speak to local Christians about what the harvest season means to them.

The Songs of Praise episode is centred around 'Caring for Creation', the importance of reconnecting with the natural world and transforming spaces for nature.

Children from the Barrow EcoChurch were invited to take part - exploring the reserve and trying some pond-dipping.

Rector of Barrow Benefice, Reverend Lynda Sebbage, said: “We were delighted to take part.

"Several children, having already visited our Eco Church Project at All Saints Church, joined the tour around Foxearth.

"We saw quite a number of dragonflies and damselflies as they flitted across the reeds and ponds and the children loved learning how to spot the difference between them."

The children then made a craft dragonfly with Jones.

The 'Caring for Creation' episode of Songs of Praise will air on BBC One on Sunday, September 25, at 1.15pm.