Songwriter 'shocked' when he heard Ed Sheeran's Shape of You for first time

Sami Chokri and Ed Sheeran arriving at court for the Shape of You copyright trial - Credit: PA

Songwriter Sami Chokri has told a High Court copyright trial over Ed Sheeran's Shape of You that he was "shocked" when he heard the track for the first time.

Mr Chokri is one of two songwriters involved in a legal battle with Suffolk star Mr Sheeran over the 2017 hit, which topped the charts in 34 countries.

Mr Sheeran, 31, has appeared at the High Court in London to refute allegations that he "borrowed" from Mr Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claim Shape of You rips off parts of their song, Oh Why.

The Framlingham-raised singer and his co-authors launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue’s copyright.

In July 2018, Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has denied borrowing ideas from other songwriters - Credit: PA

In his written evidence on Monday, Mr Chokri told the High Court: “In 2017 a few of my friends said that the new song by Ed Sheeran sounded incredibly similar to my song, Oh Why.

“I recall the moment I first heard Shape of You. I was a passenger in my girlfriend’s car and Shape of You came on the radio.

“She and I were both shocked to hear the similarities in the hook of Oh Why and Shape of You. She pulled over the car and we said this is what everyone is talking about.”

Mr Chokri said of Oh Why: “The song really resonated because it was a little bit different to anything else that I had made.

“I recall that when Ross and I had recorded it we thought that we had created something pretty special and personally revealing.”

Mr Chokri added: “This was because I was truly in pain, I really meant that question – Oh Why? – and I felt the world’s pain was reflective of my own.

“When you translate a real feeling of pain into a song, it is a cathartic process and the song acts as a therapy.”

The trial before Mr Justice Zacaroli continues, with judgment expected to be reserved until a later date.