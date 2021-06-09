Suffolk's Sophie on 'life-changing' BBC make-up competition win

Published: 4:04 PM June 9, 2021

Suffolk's Sophie Baverstock has won the BBC Three Glow Up competition - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

A Suffolk make-up artist says her life has changed after winning a BBC Three make-up series this week.

Former West Suffolk College student Sophie Baverstock took home the top spot on the online series Glow Up on Tuesday night, showcasing her incredible talent on the national stage and to some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

Conquering her fear of public speaking, Sophie, 21, started the final by sharing her passion for special effects make-up – having already won the special effects assignment earlier in the series.

Sophie's work was praised by big names in the make-up industry, including Val Garland - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

Sophie, who is autistic, conquered her fear of public speaking during the virtual masterclass, before being challenged to create "a look to make a statement" for her final brief.

Her look focused on the coping mechanisms she uses in order to feel unstoppable, drawing on the comfort she gets from crystals and aromatherapy.

Judge Val Garland said her look was "beyond beautiful".

“This is haunting, ethereal, incredibly accomplished, flawless, beyond beautiful make-up,” she said.

Sophie said the BBC Three competition has help change her life - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

Making it to the final two for the series' last 30-minute "Face Off" challenge against fellow competitor Jamie, Arts University Bournemouth student Sophie took home the top spot.

Speaking after her victory, Sophie said she has been "overwhelmed" with support and positivity since her win

She said: "I’m so happy that this is happening and is real. Nothing really phases me anymore.

"Glow Up really has changed my life in all seriousness. I think you’ve really got to push yourself the absolute limit to see how far you can go and I have completely done that. And I believe it now… Kind of. Well I have to!

"I can’t be like I’m not very good at make-up anymore… Because I am.”

L-R: Show contestants Sophie, Nic, Elliott, Jack, Dolli, Ryley, Craig, Alex, Xavi, Samah - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

One of the panellists, Emmy Award-winning special effects artist Brian Kinney, offered to mentor her one-to-one after the show – adding she has a "bright future" in the industry.

Mr Kinney said: "I think Sophie has wisdom beyond her years and has a bright future in the business.

"I look forward to working for her one day.”