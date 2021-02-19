Published: 5:50 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM February 19, 2021

Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The family of Sophie Riley, 25, who died in a tragic accident on the A14 have described her as a "well-loved, loving caring" person.

Police were called to the A14 at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, at 5pm on Tuesday, February 16, following a crash between a pedestrian and a car.

Volunteers from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and an air ambulance were also in attendance, but the pedestrian died at the scene.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the pedestrian has been identified as Sophie Riley, 25, who was originally from the Northamptonshire area.

Her family said in a tribute: "Sophie was a well-loved, loving caring daughter, sister, granddaughter and cousin who will be sadly missed by us all.”

A go-fund me page has been set up by Sophie's friends to help pay for her funeral.

As a result of the collision, Suffolk police closed the road between junction 43 and 47, reopening is shortly after midnight.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team quoting CAD 230 of 16 February on 101.