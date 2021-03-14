News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk schoolgirl and BGT semi-finalist records song for Mother's Day

Published: 3:09 PM March 14, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM March 14, 2021
Souparnika Nair, aged 11, from Bury St Edmunds

Souparnika Nair, aged 11, from Bury St Edmunds, has written a short song for Mother's Day. - Credit: Binu Nair

An 11-year-old schoolgirl from Bury St Edmunds - who made it to the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent and stole the hearts of the judges - has written her first ever song for Mother's Day.

Souparnika Nair, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School, has released the short greeting song, dedicating it to her mum Renjitha Nair and all other mothers across the world.  

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds will be performing in tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent semi-fina

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds, who performed in Britain's Got Talent semi-final, has written a song for Mother's Day. - Credit: Tom Dymond

Souparnika impressed judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden when she performed on the hit talent show back in September last year, narrowly missing out on a space in the show's final. 

Now she has written her very first song, aged 11, and has shared it with people online.

"I am really happy with it," said Souparnika, who has been singing and recording songs to share with her thousands of fans on YouTube.

"I have wanted to write a song and with Mother's Day coming up it felt like the right time."

Souparnika Nair and mum Renjitha Nair

Souparnika Nair, aged 11, from Bury St Edmunds pictured with her mum Renjitha Nair, who she has dedicated the song to. - Credit: Binu Nair

The song is a short greeting tune which Souparnika wrote herself with the help of Adam, a guitarist from the Band Academy in Stowmarket. 

The songs includes the lyrics "you are the light that makes me shine" and "you are what makes me whole". 

Now Souparnika, who also starred in BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and ITVs BGT Christmas Show, plans to write some more songs after trying her hand at song writing.

You can follow her on YouTube here.

Sophie Barnett

