Private school announces new headteacher from September

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 09 May 2019

Ruth O'Sullivan, who is the new headteacher at South Lee School Picture: SOUTH LEE SCHOOL

South Lee School

A Bury St Edmunds private school has announced its new headteacher who will take up the reins from September.

Ruth O'Sullivan will join South Lee School later this year from St John's College School in Cambridge where she has been deputy head for the past 14 years.

Mrs O'Sullivan will replace Mervyn Watch, who has been at the Nowton Road school for nearly eight years, spending four as headmaster.

Mrs O'Sullivan said she is looking forward to starting her position and is particularly excited about the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum at the school.

"I was thrilled to be offered the Headship of South Lee School and I am really eager to get started," she said.

"As soon as I visited the school I knew it was a warm, happy and vibrant place with lots of fantastic learning on offer for the children.

"In particular I am really excited about the STEM curriculum which demonstrates that the school is well on the way to providing the most up-to-date, high quality and innovative teaching and learning necessary for today's fast-paced world."

Mrs O'Sullivan has a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading educational techniques, along with links to many Cambridge-based institutes and educational facilities.

She also has a full understanding of the local environment and future schools and recently achieved a MEd in educational leadership and school improvement at Cambridge.

Mrs O'Sullivan added: "Ensuring South Lee offers a modern educational experience for our children based on up-to-date educational research will be a priority.

"We will be working hard to ensure academic excellence as well as ensuring a large emphasis is put on the arts, sport and social and emotional wellbeing. You are warmly welcomed to come and visit the school to see it in action."

The new headteacher will be attending South Lee's forthcoming open mornings on Friday, May 17 from 10am-noon and Thursday, June 20, from 9.30am-4.30pm.

People can contact the school for more information either by email office@southlee.co.uk or on 01284 754654.

